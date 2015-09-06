Formula One - F1 - Italian Grand Prix 2015 - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - 6/9/15Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton touches his tyre as he celebrates winning the raceMandatory Credit: Action Images / Hoch ZweiLivepic

MONZA, Italy Formula One stewards called for Pirelli and the sport's governing body to provide clear guidance about tyre pressure measurements after Lewis Hamilton's Italian Grand Prix win was called into question.

Stewards summoned a Mercedes representative after Hamilton took the chequered flag, and stretched his overall lead to 53 points, because both the team's cars had started with tyre pressures below the minimum specification.

They ultimately decided to take no further action, with the champion's win upheld.

In the Briton's case, his left rear tyre was 0.3 PSI (pounds per square inch) below the specified minimum while Nico Rosberg's was 1.1 PSI too low. Those of rivals Ferrari were above the minimum level.

"The stewards are satisfied that the team followed the currently specified procedure, supervised by the tyre manufacturer, for the safe operation of the tyres," the stewards said in a statement after the hearing.

"Nevertheless, the stewards recommend that the tyre manufacturer and the FIA hold further meetings to provide clear guidance to the teams on measurement protocols."

