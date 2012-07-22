Second placed Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves to fans following the podium ceremony of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

HOCKENHEIM, Germany Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was demoted from second to fifth in his home German Grand Prix on Sunday for leaving the track while overtaking Britain's Jenson Button on the penultimate lap.

Stewards imposed a 20 second penalty to the Red Bull driver's total race time, which promoted McLaren's Button to second and Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen to third.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain won the race. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)