Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
HOCKENHEIM, Germany Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel was demoted from second to fifth in his home German Grand Prix on Sunday for leaving the track while overtaking Britain's Jenson Button on the penultimate lap.
Stewards imposed a 20 second penalty to the Red Bull driver's total race time, which promoted McLaren's Button to second and Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen to third.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain won the race. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.