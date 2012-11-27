Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (C) celebrates winning the world championship with Technical Chief Adrian Newey (R) and Team Principal Chrisian Horner (3rd L) after the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sebastian Vettel has dampened speculation he is set to jump ship from Red Bull and join Ferrari in 2014 by saying he is "extremely committed" to the team who helped him claim a third consecutive Formula One title on Sunday.

The exact nature of Vettel's contract with Red Bull is unclear, but the German driver said he was tied to the constructor until the end of 2014.

Speculation has surrounded Vettel's future at Red Bull since Ferrari principal Stefano Domenicali said in June the 25-year-old and Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso could "easily co-exist together".

Alonso, a double world champion who was narrowly beaten to the title by Vettel in Brazil on Sunday, has a contract with the Italian team until the end of 2016 and is very much the number one in the current lineup with Brazilian Felipe Massa.

"I have a contract until - I think you know better than me - at this stage, until the end of '14," Vettel told reporters.

"I'm very happy with what we have achieved so far and I don't think this story is over yet. I'm very happy and extremely committed to give everything I have, also in the next years when I'm with them.

"At the moment, I don't see any point thinking about another team or something else. I'm extremely happy in the position I am. It's incredible what we have achieved."

Massa's Ferrari contract runs until the end of next year.

Vettel hailed his third title as his most difficult having found it harder to assert himself in a topsy-turvy season that began with seven different winners in the first seven races.

Singapore proved the turning point and Vettel went on to win four races in a row to take the lead from Alonso in South Korea.

"In that way, I think it was (the hardest title) because people tried everything, inside the lines, outside the lines, to beat us and the amount of questions we had to deal with, stuff we had to deal with throughout the season didn't make our lives easier but the key was to remain ourselves and I think that made the difference in a way," he said.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)