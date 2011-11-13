ABU DHABI Nov 13 Double Formula One world
champion Sebastian Vettel suffered his first retirement of the
season on Sunday after his Red Bull spun off at the second
corner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old German, who has already clinched this year's
title, had made a clean start from a record-equalling 14th pole
position of the season but appeared to suffer a sudden puncture
to his rear-right tyre.
Vettel nursed the car back to the pits but it was too badly
damaged to continue.
The retirement ended Vettel's hopes of matching Michael
Schumacher's record of 13 wins in a single season as well as a
hat-trick of Abu Dhabi wins. He currently has 11 wins from 2011
with only the Brazilian Grand Prix remaining.
It also ended a run of seven podiums and 19 successive
points finishes stretching back to last season.
Vettel's last retirement was in South Korea in October last
year.
