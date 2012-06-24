VALENCIA, Spain, June 24 World champion
Sebastian Vettel's hopes of becoming the first repeat winner of
the Formula One season vanished on Sunday when he retired from
the European Grand Prix in Valencia while leading from pole
position.
The German was on course for a hat-trick of wins in the
Spanish port city, after winning in 2010 and 2011, when his Red
Bull suddenly lost power after racing had restarted following a
safety car period.
The champion stepped out of his stricken car and angrily
threw a glove at the wall while Red Bull designer and technical
head Adrian Newey, watching on the team pit wall, buried his
head in his hands in despair.
Vettel left Ferrari's Fernando Alonso in first place, to the
delight of the home fans.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean, who had hoped to become the
eighth different winner in eight races, then retired when his
Lotus suffered an alternator problem while challenging the
Ferrari for the lead.
