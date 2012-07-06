Marussia Formula One test driver Maria de Villota of Spain poses prior to the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

SILVERSTONE, England Spanish test driver Maria De Villota's condition has improved after further surgery to head and facial injuries and she is now serious but stable, her Marussia Formula One team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old, daughter of former F1 racer Emilio De Villota, lost an eye and suffered life-threatening injuries in a freak accident at a straight-line aerodynamic test in eastern England on Tuesday.

De Villota underwent lengthy surgery on Tuesday and Marussia said she went back into theatre for the next phase of an operation to address her facial injuries.

"This morning the medical team were sufficiently happy with her progress to allow the operation to go ahead," the team added in a statement.

"Since the operation...Maria's condition in relation to the head trauma she received has further improved to the extent that she is now 'serious but stable'.

De Villota was driving the Marussia for the first time when witnesses said it abruptly accelerated into the tailgate of a parked truck with the impact at helmet level. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)