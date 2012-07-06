SILVERSTONE, England, July 6 Spanish test driver
Maria De Villota's condition has improved after further surgery
to head and facial injuries and she is now serious but stable,
her Marussia Formula One team said on Friday.
The 32-year-old, daughter of former F1 racer Emilio De
Villota, lost an eye and suffered life-threatening injuries in a
freak accident at a straight-line aerodynamic test in eastern
England on Tuesday.
De Villota underwent lengthy surgery on Tuesday and Marussia
said she went back into theatre for the next phase of an
operation to address her facial injuries.
"This morning the medical team were sufficiently happy with
her progress to allow the operation to go ahead," the team added
in a statement.
"Since the operation...Maria's condition in relation to the
head trauma she received has further improved to the extent that
she is now 'serious but stable'.
De Villota was driving the Marussia for the first time when
witnesses said it abruptly accelerated into the tailgate of a
parked truck with the impact at helmet level.
