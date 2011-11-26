By Alan Baldwin
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Yorkshire is no longer
Virgin territory for John Booth.
The Virgin Racing Formula One team boss, a former butcher
born and bred in Rotherham, will fly home from Sunday's
season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix to a new base in the central
English town of Banbury that will for the first time house his
entire operation under one roof.
Next year, the outfit that made its debut in 2010 from a
headquarters in the small South Yorkshire colliery town of
Dinnington, will be known as Marussia F1 after the Russian
sportscar maker that is now the major stakeholder.
The Cosworth-powered team, yet to score a point in 37
Formula One races, face a fresh start.
"It is a wrench and the worst part for me is that I feel
I've let people down a little bit," Booth, a former
single-seater racer and highly successful F3 team owner, told
Reuters at Interlagos when asked about the move south.
"We got such a warm welcome from South Yorkshire when we put
the factory there, the local support was just unbelievable.
"In a way I feel I am letting them down but these things
happen. It's the right thing for the company, right thing for
the team.
"The map we tried to lay out didn't work for us...but it is
the right move. Communication is so much easier. I spend most of
my time in Banbury now," said Booth.
"The commercial team moved in from London in September, the
design and R+D were already there and then the race team moves
in on Jan 1 but most of the guys are on holiday now for a few
weeks."
SYMONDS ADVICE
Virgin split with Wirth Racing Technologies, their original
design partners, in June and acquired the new factory -- a short
drive from the British Grand Prix circuit at Silverstone -- as
part of the separation.
Wirth had designed the original Virgin car entirely by
computer, without the use of a wind tunnel, as part of a radical
break from F1 convention that was also dictated by the team's
restricted budget.
The injection of cash from Marussia, and arrival of former
Renault technical director Pat Symonds as 'adviser' in the
design office has changed the landscape.
Symonds is serving a ban from active involvement in the
Formula One paddock until the end of 2012 due to his role in a
race-fixing scandal when Renault were found to have ordered
Brazilian Nelson Piquet junior to crash deliberately in the 2008
Singapore Grand Prix.
"It's great to just pop in and see Pat. Instead of sending
an email and waiting for a reply I can walk around the corner
and have a five minute conversation and get information that
would take 20 emails," said Booth.
"We can't call him technical director so he is a technical
advisor. But he works seven days a week there, he's absolutely
flat out." he added.
"Having Pat there has enabled us to attract the right design
team. Pat's building a design team that none of us could have
put together, that's for sure."
Virgin are also seeing the benefit of a long-term technical
partnership with McLaren, announced in July, which gives them
access to the top team's wind tunnel, test rigs and simulators.
"Realistically we became a new team in June," said Booth.
"We are building a really nice little car actually, and I
think it will be a step forward when we start testing in
February. But it's only really when the wind tunnel programme
starts having an effect on the direction we are going (that
improvements will be seen).
"I think through the year we will see some big steps
forward. But I wouldn't imagine the first car to be a massive
step forward," he added.
Boooth said the wind tunnel programme had started last week,
using this year's car for validation purposes, with the new car
programme due soon.
"To get a new car to the first test in Jerez, so many things
had to be signed off a month ago," he said. "The influence of
the wind tunnel programme won't kick in I would imagine until we
come back to Europe next year."
Germany's Timo Glock will be one of the drivers for 2012
with the other to be announced "quite soon", Booth said.
