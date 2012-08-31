Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia gestures in the pit during the second practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Formula One title contender Mark Webber will have a five-place penalty on the starting grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change, his Red Bull team said.

The Australian is second overall in the championship and 40 points behind Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with nine races remaining.

The penalty will be a boost for his Red Bull team mate Sebastian Vettel, the reigning champion who won from pole at Spa last year and is third overall and two points behind Webber, as well as Alonso.

Webber has suffered no retirements this season but has endured reliability problems whereas double champion Alonso can chalk up a record-equalling 24th successive points finish on Sunday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)