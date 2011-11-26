By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Former heavyweight world
champion Frank Bruno has given Australian Formula One driver
Mark Webber the benefit of his advice on when to call it quits.
The Red Bull racer told reporters at the season-ending
Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday that he had "bumped into" the
British boxer, who fought with Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, on a
visit to his gym a few months ago.
"He's been through quite a few things and he's been very
honest with me the last few times I've gone up there," said
Webber, 35.
"He said that 'the biggest fight you will have in your
career is when you just try to stop'. And that's how it is for
all of us.
"That's how competitors are -- there's obviously some
arrogance involved that we want to keep competing."
Webber, who renewed his Red Bull contract at the end of
August for one more year, was talking in relation to Brazilian
Rubens Barrichello's determination to keep racing for a 20th
season in Formula One, but his words suggested the subject of
retirement had also been on his mind earlier in the year.
The Australian has not won a race this year, after being a
title contender right to the last in 2010, in a campaign
dominated by German team mate Sebastian Vettel -- now a double
world champion.
McLaren's Jenson Button, who recently signed a new
multi-year deal with his team, agreed the question of when to
call it quits was rarely straightforward.
"You've got to make sure that you're ready to leave because
if you leave too early and you try and come back, for a lot if
us I don't think it will work," said the 31-year-old Briton.
"It's a difficult call, when you decide to retire, if it is
your choice.
"It is not something you take lightly or choose lightly."
Germany's seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, who
retired in 2006 after a record-breaking spell with Ferrari,
returned last season with Mercedes but has yet to step back on
the podium.
He will be joined on the grid next year by another driver
making a comeback, with McLaren's 40-year-old Spanish tester
Pedro de la Rosa signed for HRT.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)