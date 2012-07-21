HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 21 Mark Webber, second
in the Formula One world championship, has been penalised five
starting places for the German Grand Prix after his Red Bull
team broke the rules on gearbox changes.
"(Webber) did finish the last race in Silverstone and this
change was before the five consecutive events expired," said the
FIA technical delegate in a statement. "Therefore this does not
comply with ....the Formula One sporting regulations."
Penalties are applied automatically in such circumstances.
The Australian won the last race, the British Grand Prix at
Silverstone, and is 13 points behind championship leader
Fernando Alonso.
Nico Rosberg of Mercedes and Romain Grosjean of Lotus will
also have five-place penalties after making unscheduled gearbox
changes.
The penalties are good news for McLaren which needs to
perform well at Hockenheim to stay in contention this season.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Alastair Himmer)