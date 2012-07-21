HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 21 Mark Webber, second in the Formula One world championship, has been penalised five starting places for the German Grand Prix after his Red Bull team broke the rules on gearbox changes.

"(Webber) did finish the last race in Silverstone and this change was before the five consecutive events expired," said the FIA technical delegate in a statement. "Therefore this does not comply with ....the Formula One sporting regulations."

Penalties are applied automatically in such circumstances.

The Australian won the last race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and is 13 points behind championship leader Fernando Alonso.

Nico Rosberg of Mercedes and Romain Grosjean of Lotus will also have five-place penalties after making unscheduled gearbox changes.

The penalties are good news for McLaren which needs to perform well at Hockenheim to stay in contention this season. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Alastair Himmer)