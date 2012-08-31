By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
title contender Mark Webber will have a five-place penalty on
the starting grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after an
unscheduled gearbox change, his Red Bull team said.
The Australian is second overall in the championship and 40
points behind Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with nine races
remaining.
The penalty will be a boost for his Red Bull team mate
Sebastian Vettel, the reigning champion who won from pole at Spa
last year and is third overall and two points behind Webber, as
well as Alonso.
Webber has suffered no retirements this season but has
endured reliability problems whereas double champion Alonso can
chalk up a record-equalling 24th successive points finish on
Sunday.
