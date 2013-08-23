SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 23 New Williams technical head Pat Symonds has likened the struggling former Formula One world champions to an accomplished orchestra who need only a conductor to bring out the best in them.

Williams, a world-beating team in the 1980s and 1990s, have scored just one point in 10 races so far this season and last won a championship in 1997.

Symonds, the former Benetton and Renault technical director who was banned from Formula One in 2009 after a Singapore race-fixing scandal, is making his Williams debut at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Briton had previously worked at a distance from the paddock as a technical consultant for Marussia.

Symonds said it was great to be back, particularly at Williams who were Benetton's big rivals in the mid-1990s.

"Williams does have that incredible heritage and it's a heritage I respect a lot. But we can't live in the past. They were great times, of course they were, but my job now is to make the team today as successful as it was then," he told a news conference.

"It's quite a challenge but it's a very enjoyable challenge. The fundamentals of the team are there," he added. "It's a very well equipped team, it has some very good people in it.

"An analogy I often use is it's like being the conductor of an orchestra. I think we have some very good instrumentalists in our orchestra. And now we just really need to get them timed together, playing the same tune and bring the success back."

Symonds, who took over from the departed Mike Coughlan, said he was focusing more on the process than the detail and first impressions were good.

"It's a team with fabulous facilities, it's a great factory, there's most of the equipment that we need there... while I may have been there only four days, a lot of those people I have known for many years and worked with many of them," he added.

He said Williams had updates to their car in the pipeline, including a new front wing and bodywork, but they were not things he could influence.

"Really my job is to try and look at the process of determining how we get the performance out of the car and I hope that that will have some influence this year," he said.

"But of course it's not a five-minute job and I think we will see a lot more in 2014."