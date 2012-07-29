BUDAPEST, July 29 Lewis Hamilton dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday as he led from start to finish to claim his second win of a season that had threatened to fizzle out.

Lotus pair Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean were second and third behind the McLaren driver while world championship leader Fernando Alonso was fifth, enough for him the Spaniard to increase his lead at the top of the standings going into the one month break.

Double world champion Sebastian Vettel finished fourth for Red Bull, maintaining his record of having never won a race in July.

Hamilton, fastest in both practice sessions on Friday as well as qualifying, started on pole and only briefly relinquished his lead for two pit stops as he give McLaren their fifth win in the last six races at the Hungaroring.

The 2008 world champion was threatened by Grosjean early in the race and had Raikkonen on his tail for the last few laps but fought off both Lotus drivers.

Ferrari driver Alonso, who has 164 points in the standings, moved 40 ahead of Webber, who was eighth in his Red Bull for the second race in a row.

Vettel, third overall, closed the gap on Webber to two points and Hamilton leap-frogged Raikkonon into fourth place, although he remains 47 points behind Alonso.

"These races remind me of the old days and this is the kind of day when you have to have your mind at 100 per cent," said Hamilton.

"If we were on another track where overtaking was easier, the result might have been different." (Editing by Ed Osmond)