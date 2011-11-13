ABU DHABI Nov 13 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
won the floodlit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's
double Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel suffered his first
race retirement in more than a year.
Hamilton, celebrating the third win of a troubled season for
the 2008 champion, enjoyed a clean race to take the chequered
flag 8.4 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with McLaren
team mate Jenson Button third.
Vettel, who has already clinched this year's title, was
pitched off by a puncture at turn two of the opening lap after
making a clean start from his record-equalling 14th pole of the
season.
The 24-year-old German managed to nurse his Red Bull back to
the garage on three tyres and a rim but he was forced to retire
once mechanics had surveyed the damage.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)