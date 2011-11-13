ABU DHABI Nov 13 McLaren's Lewis Hamilton won the floodlit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's double Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel suffered his first race retirement in more than a year.

Hamilton, celebrating the third win of a troubled season for the 2008 champion, enjoyed a clean race to take the chequered flag 8.4 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with McLaren team mate Jenson Button third.

Vettel, who has already clinched this year's title, was pitched off by a puncture at turn two of the opening lap after making a clean start from his record-equalling 14th pole of the season.

The 24-year-old German managed to nurse his Red Bull back to the garage on three tyres and a rim but he was forced to retire once mechanics had surveyed the damage. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)