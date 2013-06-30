Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
SILVERSTONE, England June 30 Germany's Nico Rosberg won the British Formula One grand prix on Sunday for the Mercedes team.
Australian Mark Webber finished second for Red Bull, while Spaniard Fernando Alonso was third in his Ferrari. (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.