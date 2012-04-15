SHANGHAI, April 15 Nico Rosberg won the Chinese Grand Prix for Mercedes from pole position on Sunday in the first victory of his 111-race Formula One career.

Britain's Jenson Button finished second for McLaren with team mate and compatriot Lewis Hamilton finishing third for the third race in a row to take the championship lead.

Rosberg's victory was the first by Mercedes, as a works team, since 1955 when Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio won the Italian Grand Prix from pole. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer)