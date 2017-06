SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2 McLaren's Jenson Button won the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday.

Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel finished second ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in a Lotus.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso crashed out at the first corner, along with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, but remained the championship leader with eight races remaining. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)