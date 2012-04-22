Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany leads during the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany punches the air after winning the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

MANAMA Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel roared to his and Red Bull's first victory of the season in a lively and controversial Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 champion making his comeback this year after two seasons in rallying, was second for Lotus with French team mate Romain Grosjean on the podium for the first time in third.

Vettel took the lead in the championship after four races from McLaren's Lewis Hamilton.

