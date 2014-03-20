Motor racing-Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi
NICE, France, Jan 23 The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 Formula One champions Red Bull have formally appealed against the disqualification of Australian Daniel Ricciardo from his home grand prix in Melbourne last weekend, the team said on Thursday.
A spokeswoman confirmed the necessary documentation had been submitted.
Ricciardo finished second in the race, his debut for Red Bull after joining from Toro Rosso, which was won by Mercedes' Nico Rosberg. He was then disqualified hours later for an illegal fuel flow rate.
Red Bull said on Sunday they intended to appeal and had until Thursday to do so. No date has been set for any hearing, with Formula One teams heading for Malaysia soon for the second race of the season next week. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 23 British-based M-Sport can hope to challenge for victory at every world championship rally this season after Sebastien Ogier's weekend win in Monte Carlo, according to team boss Malcolm Wilson.
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.