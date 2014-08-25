LONDON Aug 25 Nico Rosberg has questioned Lewis Hamilton's version of events after the Mercedes team mates collided while contesting the lead on the second lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton told reporters at Spa on Sunday that the Formula One championship leader had told a team meeting after the race that he did it on purpose 'to make a point'.

Rosberg, who has dismissed the collision as a racing incident, said on a video blog from Hamburg that he saw it differently.

"Definitely one of the more difficult video blogs today," said the German. "I've been told what Lewis said in the press and the way he has stated his version of the events. All I can say is that my view of the events are very different.

"The thing is it's just better that I don't now give all the details of my opinion and things like that. I hope you respect that," added the German. "I prefer to just keep it internal."

Rosberg left Spa with a 29 point lead over Hamilton, who retired from the race with a damaged floor to his car after picking up a puncture as a result of his team mate's front wing hitting his rear tyre.

Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Sunday the post-race meeting with drivers had been heated and explained that Rosberg had wanted to show he was not going to back off but had not intended to collide.

Rosberg said there had been an "important discussion" with more to come before the Italian Grand Prix at Monza next week.

"Now we need to look forward. There will be another discussion for sure because we need to see if we need to change our approach in the future, as we did in Hungary. And we will do that," said the driver.

"I'm confident that as always we are going to find back to our way. And then keep fighting in Monza and on we go."

Rosberg was blamed by team bosses after the race for causing what was an avoidable collision, although stewards took no action and the governing body is unlikely to take it further.

Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion and Hamilton's former team mate at McLaren, was also critical of Rosberg.

"I think any driver would look at it (the incident) now, and I'm sure Nico will look at it, and say 'I don't know what I was thinking'," the Briton told reporters.

"You should be able to judge situations like that a bit better.

Button said he sympathised for Hamilton and felt the incident had robbed the fans of a great battle between the two.

"It is a shame it's not a cleaner fight," said Button. "I've always said the person who wins the world championship this year is the person who does the best job on the circuit, but that does not seem the way it is at the moment.

"They (Mercedes) will still win the championships but what has happened definitely adds spice to what is already a pretty spicy relationship." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)