Nov 8 Caterham will put American driver Alexander Rossi in their car for Friday first practice at his home U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, next week.

Rossi, who in Abu Dhabi last weekend became the first U.S. driver to win a race in the GP2 support series, has already driven for Caterham in practice sessions in Canada this year and Spain in 2012.

"This is an important time in my career and the sport for America and another major step forward for me," said the Caterham reserve in a team statement.

The last U.S. driver to race in Formula One was Scott Speed with Toro Rosso in 2007. Austin is the penultimate round of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)