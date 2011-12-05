LONDON Dec 5 British teenager Oliver Rowland will have a Formula One test with McLaren after collecting a coveted Autosport award previously won by the likes of Jenson Button and David Coulthard.

The 19-year-old won the McLaren Autosport BRDC award, which also includes a 100,000 pounds ($155,000) prize and full membership of the British Racing Drivers' Club, at a prize-giving ceremony on Sunday night.

Rowland was runner-up in the Formula Renault UK series this year.

Germany's Sebastian Vettel, a double world champion after winning his second successive Formula One title with Red Bull this year, was unsurprisingly named as International Racing Driver of the Year.

Force India F1 driver Paul di Resta was named Rookie of the Year.

Briton Dan Wheldon, a two-times winner of the Indy 500 who died in a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October, was posthumously awarded a lifetime achievement award accepted by his father Clive.