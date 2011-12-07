LONDON Dec 7 Formula One's ban on testing
during the season will be relaxed next year with teams allowed
one test, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.
"One three-day test will be carried out during the season,
formerly there were none," the International Automobile
Federation said in a statement detailing rule changes after a
meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in New Delhi.
Teams were allowed to carry out one test in Abu Dhabi this
year but only with young drivers or those with limited or no
race experience.
The change would appear to allow testing by race drivers,
something that teams such as Ferrari have increasingly lobbied
for.
The test ban was introduced in 2009 as part of efforts to
cut soaring costs in the sport at a time of global economic
difficulty.
Teams had previously spent fortunes testing, putting in many
more laps at empty circuits than during race weekends, in
pursuit of often infinitesimal gains.
The FIA also said there would now be a maximum race time of
four hours to ensure that a lengthy suspension, as happened in
Canada this season, would not lead to an unregulated eight hour
marathon.
Drivers were warned that they would no longer be allowed to
take short cuts on the track, such as cutting a chicane to save
fuel on reconnaissance or slowing down laps, without a
'justifiable reason'.
They can also expect action from the stewards if they move
back onto the racing line to defend their position having moved
off it.
The safety car regulations were revised, with lapped cars
allowed to unlap themselves and join the back of the pack before
the safety car returns to the pits.
The measure is designed to ensure a clean re-start without
slower cars impeding those racing at the front.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)