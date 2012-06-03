LONDON, June 3 Roy Salvadori, a former Formula One driver who also won the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race for Aston Martin with American sportscar designer Carroll Shelby, has died at the age of 90.

The British Racing Drivers' Club said the Briton, a contemporary of Stirling Moss and Britain's first world champion Mike Hawthorn in grand prix racing in the 1950s, died on Sunday morning.

His best season in Formula One was with Cooper in 1958, when he finished fourth overall behind compatriots Hawthorn, Moss and Tony Brooks, and took a second place in the German Grand Prix and third in Britain.

His death and that of Shelby, designer of the Shelby Cobra and other sports cars, came just 23 days apart. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman.)