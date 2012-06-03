LONDON, June 3 Roy Salvadori, a former Formula
One driver who also won the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race
for Aston Martin with American sportscar designer Carroll
Shelby, has died at the age of 90.
The British Racing Drivers' Club said the Briton, a
contemporary of Stirling Moss and Britain's first world champion
Mike Hawthorn in grand prix racing in the 1950s, died on Sunday
morning.
His best season in Formula One was with Cooper in 1958, when
he finished fourth overall behind compatriots Hawthorn, Moss and
Tony Brooks, and took a second place in the German Grand Prix
and third in Britain.
His death and that of Shelby, designer of the Shelby Cobra
and other sports cars, came just 23 days apart.
