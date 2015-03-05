Dumped Dutch driver Giedo van der Garde has taken legal action ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix to press his claim to a drive with Sauber, Australian media reported on Thursday.

Van der Garde was test driver for the Swiss team last season and is claiming Sauber reneged on a deal to give him a race seat in 2015.

Newspapers said the 29-year-old driver had sought an urgent hearing on Monday at the Victorian Supreme Court to claim unfair dismissal.

First practice for the season-opener in Melbourne starts on Friday, March 13.

Sauber have signed Sweden's Marcus Ericsson and Brazilian Felipe Nasr as their race drivers, with Italian Raffaele Marciello as reserve.

Sauber were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)