LONDON Sauber presented a new-look blue and yellow Formula One car on Friday that they hoped would at least bring the team some points after their worst season ever.

The Swiss team, who have been struggling financially, drew a complete blank for the first time in their 22-year history last year -- one of only two outfits to end the campaign without scoring.

"2014 was a very disappointing year. However, this is in the past, and we now focus on what comes next. We have learned our lessons and are confident for the new season," said team principal Monisha Kaltenborn in a statement.

"We have to improve, and be able to fight for championship points."

Sauber have an all new lineup in Sweden's Marcus Ericsson and Brazilian rookie Felipe Nasr.

The Ferrari-powerd C34 car's colours, a marked change from last year's grey livery, reflected the nationalities of the two drivers as well as their backers on a car short of prominent sponsors.

Mexican sponsors Telmex have departed following the exit of Esteban Gutierrez, now a Ferrari reserve, while Japanese backer NEC has also migrated to rivals Force India. Banco do Brasil has arrived with Nasr.

"After a difficult season, we want to move forward and fight in the mid-field like the team previously did," said Ericsson, whose previous team Caterham also failed to score last year and went into administration.

"From a driver’s point of view, I want to continue to learn and establish myself as a Formula One driver. I have the feeling of being in the perfect environment to do so."

Sauber said they had focused on three areas with the new car: performance in slow corners, weight reduction and braking stability.

In keeping with other new cars unveiled so far, the sidepods are slimmer and the nose lower to the ground.

The team said they would test an initial version of the car at the first pre-season test starting in Jerez on Sunday with some parts carried over from the old C33.

These older parts would be replaced successively by new ones.

"We will use the time up to Melbourne to ensure we’re as competitive as possible when we line up on the grid for the season opener," said chief designer Eric Gandelin.

The season starts on March 15.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)