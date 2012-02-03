SILVERSTONE, England Feb 3 The Sauber
Formula One team announced a technical reorganisation on Friday
after technical director James Key handed in his notice and said
he was returning to Britain.
Swiss-based Sauber said in a statement that the future
design and development of the car would be led by the current
department heads for aerodynamics, design, performance and
operations.
Key said he had enjoyed the past two years at Hinwil, with
Sauber undergoing a transformation from the BMW-owned outfit
back to a much smaller, privately-owned entity.
"I think the team is now well set for the future and I wish
it the very best," he said. "I have been offered a new role back
in the UK which I decided to accept."
The team's drivers are Mexican Sergio Perez and Japan's
Kamui Kobayashi.
Sauber are due to present their 2012 car at the Jerez
circuit in Spain on Monday before the first pre-season test
starts on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)