LONDON May 16 The Swiss founder and owner of
Sauber has given the Formula One team's chief executive a third
of the company to ensure she stays on to lead it after he
retires.
Peter Sauber, 68, transferred the stake to Indian-born CEO
Monisha Kaltenborn at the end of last year but the agreement was
only made public on Wednesday.
Sauber has designated Kaltenborn, an Austrian national, to
succeed him as team principal when he does retire, although he
has not set a date for his departure.
"When BMW pulled out of Formula One in 2009, Monisha
Kaltenborn was instrumental in the team's survival and since
then she has been doing outstanding work in her capacity as
CEO," Sauber said in a statement.
"My desire is to ensure that the company continues to be led
as I would want over the long term," he added.
Sauber bought back control of the business when German car
maker BMW, which owned an 80 percent stake, dropped out of the
sport.
The logo of Champions League finalists Chelsea is now on
Sauber cars after they agreed a partnership last month.
Sauber drivers Sergio Perez of Mexico and Japan's Kamui
Kobayashi have picked up 41 points this season to put the team
in seventh in Formula One's constructor standings.
