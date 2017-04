LONDON Dec 13 German Adrian Sutil will drive for Sauber next season, the Formula One team said on Friday.

Sutil is leaving Force India to replace Nico Hulkenberg who has moved in the opposite direction.

"The Sauber F1 Team is pleased to announce @SutilAdrian as one of its drivers in 2014," the team said on their Twitter account. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)