PARIS, June 16 Formula One ex-champion Michael Schumacher, who sustained severe head injuries in a ski accident in late 2013, is no longer in a coma and has left the French hospital where he was being treated since the accident, his spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Michael has left the CHU Grenoble (hospital) to continue his long phase of rehabilitation. He is not in a coma anymore," said a statement from spokeswoman Sabine Kehm. The statement did not say where he was being transferred to. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)