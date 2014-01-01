Journalists work in front of the entrance of the emergency services at the CHU Nord hospital in Grenoble, French Alps, where retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is hospitalized after a ski accident, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

GRENOBLE, France Seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was in a stable condition on Wednesday, three days after suffering brain injuries in a skiing accident, his agent Sabine Kehm said outside the hospital treating him.

Kehm urged journalists to respect the 44-year-old German's privacy after security guards said they had intercepted a journalist disguised as a priest trying to get into Schumacher's room.

"Security got him before he came close ... I don't want to go into details of what exactly we are doing security-wise. However I can assure you there is security because we do have constant attempts from media and people to come close," she said.

Schumacher is battling for his life after slamming his head against a rock while skiing off-piste in the French resort of Meribel on Sunday.

"His condition remains stable this morning. At the moment this is good news but I don't want to go into further prospects as it is too early. He is still in an artificial coma," Kehm said at the hospital in the eastern city of Grenoble.

Doctors carried out an operation late on Monday to treat the effects of internal bleeding within Schumacher's skull.

