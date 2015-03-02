BERLIN Former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher's teenage son is following in his father's racing footsteps after moving up to Formula 4 from kart this year, his new team said on Monday.

Mick Schumacher, whose father -- a seven-time F1 champion -- suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and is still recovering, will drive for Dutch outfit Van Amersfoort Racing.

"It is a tradition for us to have the runner-up of the German carting championship over and offer them a test at our simulator," said team owner Frits van Amersfoort.

"He spent a full day at the simulator at our headquarters in the Netherlands, then we saw him during a test session at Valencia and, eventually, we agreed to compete together in this year's ADAC Formula 4 series."

The 15-year-old, who was the 2014 runner-up for the world, European and German kart titles, is the first driver named for the team's 2015 season.

His father is continuing his rehabilitation at home in the Swiss town of Gland after spending months in hospital following his skiing accident in December 2013.

