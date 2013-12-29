LYON, France Dec 29 Retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is in 'critical' condition following a fall while skiing off-piste in the French Alps resort of Meribel, Sky Sports News reported on Sunday.

The 44-year-old German was taken to hospital in Grenoble and placed under the care of Professor Gerard Saillant, a brain and spine injury expert.

