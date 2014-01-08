PARIS Jan 8 The French mountain slope on which former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher had a skiing accident had been prepared according to national standards, the local prosecutor told a news conference on Wednesday.

"There are French standards setting rules on safety, signalling, demarcation ... The checks we have made show these standards had been respected," prosecutor Patrick Quincy said, presenting results of a police investigation into a Dec. 29 fall that left Schumacher with serious brain damage. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; writing by Mark John)