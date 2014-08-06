ZURICH Aug 6 A man suspected of leaking Michael Schumacher's medical files was found hanged in his police cell on Wednesday, Zurich's cantonal prosecutor said in a statement.

The man, who was not named but described as a manager at Swiss helicopter company Rega, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with violating patient privacy and medical secrecy.

The cantonal prosecutor said it had found no indication that a third party was involved in the death of the man.

Schumacher, who suffered severe head injuries in a ski accident in the French Alps last year, was transferred under a pseudonym from Grenoble hospital to University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV) on June 16 after emerging from a coma.

The 45-year-old German was taken by ambulance but Rega was also contacted when helicopter transport was being considered.

The French daily "Le Dauphine Libere" reported in early July that leaked documents being offered to European media for some 60,000 Swiss francs ($67,200) appeared to have come from the IP address of a computer at a Zurich-based helicopter company. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)