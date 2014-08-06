ZURICH Aug 6 A man suspected of leaking Michael
Schumacher's medical files was found hanged in his police cell
on Wednesday, Zurich's cantonal prosecutor said in a statement.
The man, who was not named but described as a manager at
Swiss helicopter company Rega, was arrested on Tuesday in
connection with violating patient privacy and medical secrecy.
The cantonal prosecutor said it had found no indication that
a third party was involved in the death of the man.
Schumacher, who suffered severe head injuries in a ski
accident in the French Alps last year, was transferred under a
pseudonym from Grenoble hospital to University Hospital of
Lausanne (CHUV) on June 16 after emerging from a coma.
The 45-year-old German was taken by ambulance but Rega was
also contacted when helicopter transport was being considered.
The French daily "Le Dauphine Libere" reported in early July
that leaked documents being offered to European media for some
60,000 Swiss francs ($67,200) appeared to have come from the IP
address of a computer at a Zurich-based helicopter company.
