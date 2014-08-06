(Adds comment from Rega, background)
ZURICH Aug 6 A man suspected of leaking Formula
One champion Michael Schumacher's medical files was found hanged
in his police cell on Wednesday, Zurich's cantonal prosecutor
said in a statement.
The man, who was not named, worked as a manager at Swiss
helicopter company Rega, which was involved in Schumacher's
transfer from Grenoble hospital to University Hospital of
Lausanne (CHUV) on June 16 after he emerged from a coma.
Seven-time F1 winner Schumacher, 45, suffered severe head
injuries in a ski accident in the French Alps late last year.
The French daily "Le Dauphine Libere" reported in early July
that leaked documents being offered to European media for some
60,000 Swiss francs ($67,200) appeared to have come from the IP
address of a computer at a Zurich-based helicopter company.
Rega lodged a criminal complaint on July 8 for the suspected
leak of Schumacher's medical files, but said at the time it had
no proof that one of its employees was implicated.
An investigation by Zurich's cantonal prosecutor led to the
arrest of a Rega employee on Tuesday in connection with
violating patient privacy and medical secrecy.
The man, who was due to be questioned on Wednesday, denied
the allegations. The cantonal prosecutor said it had found no
indication that a third party was involved in the death of the
man.
Rega CEO Ernst Kohler said in a statement on Wednesday that
the helicopter company was "saddened" by the "tragic event."
Schumacher, who won a record 91 Grand Prix victories, left
the sport last year after a disappointing three-year comeback
with Mercedes following an earlier retirement from Ferrari at
the end of 2006.
Schumacher's wife Corinna and teenage daughter and son live
in the family home midway between Geneva and Lausanne.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)