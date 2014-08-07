(Adds comment from Schumacher family)
ZURICH Aug 7 A man suspected of leaking Formula
One champion Michael Schumacher's medical files has been found
hanged in his police cell, Zurich's cantonal prosecutor said in
a statement.
The man, who was not named, worked as a manager at Swiss air
rescue service Rega, which was involved in Schumacher's transfer
from Grenoble hospital to University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV)
on June 16 after he emerged from a coma.
Seven-time F1 winner Schumacher, 45, suffered severe head
injuries in a ski accident in the French Alps late last year.
His family - wife Corinna and teenage daughter and son live
midway between Geneva and Lausanne - said they were "stunned and
deeply shocked" to hear of the suspect's death, which was
reported on Wednesday.
The French daily "Le Dauphine Libere" reported in early July
that leaked documents being offered to European media for some
60,000 Swiss francs ($67,200) appeared to have come from the IP
address of a computer at a Zurich-based helicopter company.
Rega lodged a criminal complaint on July 8 for the suspected
leak of Schumacher's medical files, but said at the time it had
no proof that one of its employees was implicated.
An investigation by Zurich's cantonal prosecutor led to the
arrest of a Rega employee on Tuesday in connection with
violating patient privacy and medical secrecy.
The man, who was due to be questioned on Wednesday, denied
the allegations. The cantonal prosecutor said it had found no
indication that a third party was involved in the death of the
man.
"We at Rega are deeply saddened by the news of the death of
our colleague," the air rescue service's chief executive Ernst
Kohler told Reuters TV on Thursday.
Schumacher, who won a record 91 Grand Prix victories, left
the sport last year after a disappointing three-year comeback
with Mercedes following an earlier retirement from Ferrari at
the end of 2006.
Officials said in a statement on June 16 Schumacher had
emerged from his coma, but little is known about his current
condition.
Schumacher's wife Corinna told visitors to a horse riding
event he was slowly improving, German magazine Neue Post
reported in July.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Alice Baghdjian and Arnd
Wiegmann; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and John Stonestreet)