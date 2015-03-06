LONDON, March 6 The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 15. The calendar includes Mexico for the first time since 1992 and will feature 20 races, one more than last year, if Germany is confirmed.

Start times are 1200 GMT/1400 local unless stated.

- - - -

MARCH 15 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0500 GMT start (1600 local). 2014 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes. Melbourne has hosted the Australian GP since 1996 with the race becoming one of the most popular on the calendar.

-

MARCH 29 - MALAYSIA

Sepang circuit. 56 laps of 5.543km. Total distance 310.408km. 0700 GMT start (1500 local). 2014 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. A hot and steamy venue, with the constant risk of tropical downpours, next to Kuala Lumpur's international airport. Long straights and tight corners.

-

APRIL 12 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit. 56 laps of 5.451km. Total distance 305.066km. 2014 winner: Hamilton. 0600 GMT start (1400 local). Built on a vast, almost overwhelming scale in the shape of the Chinese character 'shang'. Has hosted race since 2004.

-

APRIL 19 - BAHRAIN

Sakhir circuit. 57 laps of 5.412km. Total distance 308.238km. 2014 winner: Hamilton. 1500 GMT start (1800 local). Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. Last year the race switched to a day-to-night format under floodlights and turned out to be one of the season's most thrilling.

-

MAY 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. Total distance 307.104km. 2014 winner: Hamilton. Could be predictable, with most teams having already spent eight days testing there pre-season. On the calendar since 1991.

-

MAY 24 - MONACO

Monte Carlo street circuit. 78 laps of 3.340km. Total distance 260.520km. 2014 winner: Rosberg. The slowest and shortest race but still the most glamorous. Steeped in history, the one every red-blooded racing driver wants to win however much they complain about it being outmoded and dangerous. Also a home race for many of the drivers.

-

JUNE 7 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. Total distance 305.270km. 1800 GMT (1400 local). 2014 winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull. Popular with sponsors and teams since 1978. Named after the late Ferrari great and father of Jacques, the circuit is on the Ile Notre Dame in the St Lawrence River.

-

JUNE 21 - AUSTRIA

Spielberg. A small town in the southern Styria region, not far from Graz. 71 laps of 4.326km laps. 2014 winner: Rosberg. The race returned last year for the first time since 2003. Formerly the A1-Ring circuit, now owned by Red Bull.

-

JULY 5 - BRITAIN

Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km. start time 1400 GMT (1300 local) 2014 winner: Hamilton. A former World War Two airfield, hosted the first world championship grand prix in 1950.

-

JULY 19 - GERMANY

Still to be confirmed. If it happens, venue likely to be Hockenheim. That will be 67 laps of 4.574km. Total distance 306.458km. 2014 winner: Rosberg. Briton Jim Clark died here during an F2 race in 1968. The track was heavily modified in 2002, with the long run through the forest removed.

-

JULY 26 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. Total distance 306.630km. 2014 winner: Ricciardo. The first race here in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain' dividing Europe. Tight, twisty and slow. Brazilian Felipe Massa suffered a near-fatal head injury here in 2009.

-

AUGUST 23 - BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. Total distance: 308.052km. 2014 winner: Ricciardo. The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest circuits. Often wet, always thrilling. A favourite circuit for drivers and fans. Ayrton Senna won here five times, Michael Schumacher six.

-

SEPTEMBER 6 - ITALY

Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. Total distance 306.720km. 2014 winner: Hamilton. 'La Pista Magica' is a temple of Italian motorsport and all things Ferrari. One of the oldest, dating back to the 1920s, and still the fastest circuit in F1.

-

SEPTEMBER 20 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. Total distance 308.828km. Race start 1200GMT (2000 local). 2014 winner: Hamilton. On the calendar since 2008, now the Monaco of the Far East. The only race run completely at night.

-

SEPTEMBER 27 - JAPAN

Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. Total distance 307.471km. Race start 0500GMT (1400 local). 2014 winner: Hamilton. A classic figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside. Fast, flowing and a favourite of drivers. Attracts some of the most passionate fans anywhere in F1. Last year's race was overshadowed by Jules Bianchi's tragic accident.

-

OCTOBER 11 - RUSSIA

Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.853km, distance 309.732km. 2014 winner: Hamilton. Race start 1100 GMT (1400 local). Made its debut on the calendar last year, with the circuit looping around the park built for the Winter Olympics.

-

OCTOBER 25 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. 56 laps of 5.513km. Total distance 308.405km. Race start 1900 GMT (1400 local). 2014 winner: Hamilton. First purpose-built F1 circuit in the United States. Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns.

-

NOVEMBER 1- MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. Lap distance 4.421km, number of laps to be confirmed. Back on the calendar for the first time since 1992. Named after racing brothers Ricardo and Pedro. Race start 1900 GMT (1300 local).

-

NOV 15 - BRAZIL

Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. Total distance 305.909km. Race start 1600 GMT (1400 local). 2014 winner: Rosberg. Dilapidated but atmospheric bowl-like venue that hosted its first GP in 1973. Home of Senna, Rubens Barrichello and Massa. Circuit runs anti-clockwise.

-

NOV 29 - ABI DHABI

Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554 km. Total distance 305.355km. 2014 winner: Hamilton. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). Day-to-night race under floodlights. Made its debut in 2009. Most opulent circuit on the calendar. Anti-clockwise. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)