April 24 Reuters will be running a package of stories to mark the 20th anniversary of the deaths of Brazilian triple Formula One champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The accidents at Imola on April 30 and May 1 remain the last driver fatalities during a grand prix weekend.

The multi-media package will move on Friday at 0001 GMT (8.01 PM ET Thursday).

It will include interviews with Senna's sister Viviane, former FIA President Max Mosley, Senna's Williams team mate Damon Hill and the reminiscences of the Brazilian's former McLaren team boss Ron Dennis.

There will be a story on Ratzenberger and other pieces from Sao Paulo, where Senna is buried, and Imola. North American sports editor Julian Linden, who attended the 1994 race, recalls that weekend while we also look at why IndyCar racing in the United States has seen seven deaths in the last two decades.

MOTOR RACING-SENNA/CEMETERY

Pat Symonds, current Williams technical head and Senna's race engineer at Toleman in his first F1 season, looks back 10 years earlier to happier times and the Brazilian's sensational 1984 race in Monaco.

There will be two factboxes issued: one a timeline of the weekend and the other on Senna's career.

