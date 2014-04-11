Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
A race in Rio de Janeiro has been removed from the inaugural calendar of the new Formula E electric series due to start in China next September, the sport's governing body (FIA) said on Friday.
The FIA published a final calendar with the previously scheduled Brazilian round in November cancelled and an unidentified location put in for February 14 instead.
Rio is hosting the soccer World Cup in June and July and is also preparing for the 2016 Olympic Games.
Beijing will open the series on September 13 with the final round in London on June 27, 2015. Ten teams have entered, including two from the United States.
Calendar:
2014
Sept 13 - Beijing
Oct 18 - Putrajaya, Malaysia
Dec 13 - Punta del Este, Uruguay
2015
Jan 10 - Buenos Aires
Feb 14 - To be announced
March 14 - Miami
April 4 - Los Angeles
May 9 - Monaco
May 30 - Berlin
June 27 - London
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
