Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
LONDON May 13 British speedway rider Lee Richardson died in a crash in Poland on Sunday, the BBC reported.
The 33-year-old Richardson, captain of Lakeside Hammers, hit the safety fence riding for Polish team Rzeszow in Wroclaw and was taken to hospital where he died of chest injuries.
"I am numb and just can't take this in. Lee's loss to his family is beyond imagination," Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook said.
The British Speedway Promoters' Association said it was shocked and saddened.
"The BSPA's thoughts are with Lee's family and friends at this awful time," the organisation said. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
MONTREAL, June 8 Fernando Alonso returned to Formula One from his Indy 500 adventure on Thursday with a warning for McLaren-Honda that they need to be winning by September if he is to stay with the team next year.