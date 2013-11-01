Everton's Koeman sets sights on finishing fifth
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Japan's former Formula One driver and team owner Aguri Suzuki has revived the Super Aguri name to compete in the new Formula E electric series next year.
Tokyo-based Super Aguri Formula E will be the sixth of 10 teams on the grid when the FIA-sanctioned single-seater championship starts in Beijing next September.
Former Super Aguri F1 technical director Mark Preston will be team principal.
Other ex-Formula One drivers, including four times world champion Alain Prost and ex-McLaren racer Michael Andretti are also associated with teams in the series.
"Today is a new chapter for the Super Aguri name and I'm proud that our team will represent Japan in the inaugural Formula E series," Suzuki said in a statement on Friday.
"Zero emissions racing is a progressive concept for the motorsport industry, and after more than 40 years as both a driver and team owner, I see Formula E as a great stride towards the future."
Suzuki spent eight seasons as a Formula One driver between 1988-95 and was team owner of now-defunct Super Aguri F1 which competed with Honda backing from 2006 until they folded in 2008.
"It's a real honour to have a Japanese team and we hope this will lead to interest from manufacturers and possibly even a Formula E race there in the future," said Alejandro Agag, chief executive of promoters Formula E Holdings. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.