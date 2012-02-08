BERLIN Feb 8 Former Force India Formula
One driver Adrian Sutil has lodged an appeal against last week's
18-month suspended sentence for a nightclub brawl, his agent
said on Wednesday.
Sutil, 29, received the sentence and a 200,000 euro
($262,300) fine for causing grievous bodily harm in a Shanghai
night club brawl last year where Eric Lux, chief executive of
Renault F1 team owners Genii Capital, was injured.
"We have taken this step because we believe that the
decision taken is not appropriate," the agent Manfred Zimmermann
told reporters. "There were several witnesses who were not
examined."
The prosecutor's office confirmed it had also appealed
against the verdict after it had initially asked for a tougher
sentence of 21 months and 300,000 euros.
Sutil, who has not found a racing spot this season, had also
wanted former world champion Lewis Hamilton to appear in court
but the Briton cited previous commitments with his racing team
and did not take the stand in the Munich court. Sutil then
branded Hamilton a "coward" for not backing him in court.
Lux had needed several stitches for a neck wound after Sutil
injured him with a champagne glass.
The Renault team has since been renamed Lotus while Force
India have already announced Germany's Nico Hulkenberg as
Sutil's replacement.
