MUNICH, Germany Jan 31 Former Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil was found guilty of bodily harm by a Munich court on Tuesday and given an 18-month suspended sentence and 200,000 euro fine for a night club brawl in China last year.

The German, who has yet to find a race seat this year, was found guilty of injuring Eric Lux, chief executive of Renault F1 team owners Genii Capital, in a Shanghai nightclub after the Chinese Grand Prix, Judge Christiane Thiemann said.

Lux needed stitches for a neck wound. The Renault team has since been renamed Lotus and Force India have already announced Germany's Nico Hulkenberg as Sutil's replacement. Sutil had told the court on the first day of proceedings on Monday he had repeatedly apologised to Lux and denied it was his intention to hurt him but rather to throw a drink in his face.

The fine will be paid to charities. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)