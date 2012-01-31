(releads with Sutil comments, adds quotes)
MUNICH, Germany Jan 31 Former Force India
Formula One driver Adrian Sutil considered his future on Tuesday
after receiving an 18-month suspended sentence and 200,000 euro
($262,300) fine for causing grievous bodily harm in a Shanghai
night club brawl last year.
"Maybe I will take some time out now," the 29-year-old
German, who has yet to find a race seat for this year, told
reporters after the Munich court's verdict ended a two-day
trial.
"Maybe I will do something completely different, think about
things in peace.
"At least I shook Mr (Eric) Lux's hands. That's a good
thing," added Sutil, an accomplished pianist whose parents are
both professional musicians.
Judge Christiane Thiemann found Sutil guilty of injuring
Lux, chief executive of Renault F1 team owners Genii Capital,
after the Chinese Grand Prix last April.
Lux needed several stitches for a neck wound after Sutil
injured him with a champagne glass.
The Renault team has since been renamed Lotus while Force
India have already announced Germany's Nico Hulkenberg as
Sutil's replacement.
Only one team, HRT, still has a clear vacancy for the season
starting in Australia on March 18 but Sutil - who finished ninth
overall in F1 last year - could still have a chance of landing a
reserve role.
Sutil had told the court on the first day of proceedings on
Monday that he had repeatedly apologised to Lux and denied it
was his intention to hurt him but rather to throw a drink in his
face.
The prosecution, however, had asked for a 21-month sentence
and a 300,000 euro fine, saying that as a professional athlete
Sutil should not have acted that way.
"Pushing someone away with a glass is adventurous and not in
line with our experience of life," prosecutor Nicole Selzam told
the court.
"Professional athletes play a role model function in public
life and such incidents should not occur."
The fine will be paid to charities.
The court had also wanted to hear from McLaren's Lewis
Hamilton, who won the race in China and was in the night club at
the time, but the 2008 world champion was excused due to team
commitments.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)