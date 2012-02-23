* Tata Communications to transmit F1 data
* Terms of partnership not disclosed
* Company sees deal as chance to showcase its services
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Feb 23 India's Tata Communications
, seeking to raise its profile around the globe,
announced a technology partnership with Formula One motor racing
on Thursday in a further sign of the sport's growing appeal in
emerging markets.
Tata Communications will use its undersea cable and IT
networks to transmit data from the 20 grand prix locations as
the circuit tours the globe and also support the Formula1.com
website.
Financial details and the duration of the deal were not
disclosed, but Tata Communications Chief Executive Vinod Kumar
told a news conference "it's a lot of money."
Kumar said that Tata Communications needed to raise its
profile and enhance its credibility with potential business
customers in a deal that differs from the traditional form of
sponsorship where companies get their name on cars.
"There is no better brand for us to associate ourselves
with," said Kumar, adding that the company had looked at other
global sports such as golf and tennis before settling on Formula
One.
Kumar said that selling the company as the technology
partner for something as complex and high-profile as Formula One
would be "a showcase for its business-to-business customers".
"If we can do it for Formula One, we can do it for anyone
else," he added at a news conference attended by Formula One
chief Bernie Ecclestone.
India staged its first Formula One grand prix last October
and Ecclestone has in recent years targeted emerging markets for
what was previously a championship staged largely on European
circuits.
Ecclestone said he was "very, very proud" of the progress
the sport had made in India, the world's second most populous
country, adding that people there had not heard of the sport as
recently as four or five years ago.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Erica Billingham)