Venus all smiles after straight sets win
Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
LONDON Confirmed Formula One team line-ups for the 2014 season after Force India announced on Thursday they had signed Mexican Sergio Perez:
- - - -
RED BULL
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
-
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
FERRARI
Fernando Alonso (Spain)
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
LOTUS
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
Romain Grosjean (France)
-
MCLAREN
Jenson Button (Britain)
Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)
-
FORCE INDIA
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
SAUBER
Both to be confirmed
-
TORO ROSSO
Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
Jean-Eric Vergne (France)
-
WILLIAMS
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
-
MARUSSIA
Jules Bianchi (France)
To be confirmed
-
CATERHAM
Both to be confirmed (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
WELLINGTON New Zealand were dismissed for 489, giving them a 175-run lead, shortly before tea on the fourth day of the third test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.
PARIS An international friendly between African rivals Senegal and the Ivory Coast near Paris was abandoned on Monday as fans invaded the pitch and confronted the players, local media reported.