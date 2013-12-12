BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in New Zealand
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in New Zealand
LONDON Dec 12 Confirmed Formula One team line-ups for the 2014 season after Force India announced on Thursday they had signed Mexican Sergio Perez:
- - - -
RED BULL
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
-
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
FERRARI
Fernando Alonso (Spain)
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
LOTUS
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
Romain Grosjean (France)
-
MCLAREN
Jenson Button (Britain)
Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)
-
FORCE INDIA
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
SAUBER
Both to be confirmed
-
TORO ROSSO
Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
Jean-Eric Vergne (France)
-
WILLIAMS
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
-
MARUSSIA
Jules Bianchi (France)
To be confirmed
-
CATERHAM
Both to be confirmed (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in New Zealand
* Says acquisition of goods transport vehicles from Tata Motors
* Spot silver may break resistance at $18.46/oz -technicals * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rise on Monday * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices, adds comment) By Arpan Varghese March 28 Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors looked to see if U.S. President Donald Trump would be able to enact promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending, with the dollar drifting slightly higher off of multi-month lows. Spot gold