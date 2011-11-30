LONDON Nov 30 Williams and Force India
were among four teams to have no drivers named on an entry list
for next year's Formula One world championship published by the
governing FIA on Wednesday.
Williams had been expected to name at least well-funded
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado as one of their drivers but the
former champions left both spaces blank and to be confirmed at a
later date.
Force India, who are expected to confirm Britain's Paul Di
Resta and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, also had no drivers
confirmed along with HRT and Toro Rosso.
HRT have already announced Spanish veteran Pedro de la Rosa
as one of their drivers, but his name did not appear on the list
either.
Lotus, formerly Renault, had only returning 2007 world
champion Kimi Raikkonen listed.
Russian Vitaly Petrov, Frenchman Romain Grosjean and
Brazilian Bruno Senna have all been linked to the team's second
position.
Red Bull's double champion Sebastian Vettel will have the
number one on his car for the second year in a row while
Australian team mate Mark Webber will have the number two.
At McLaren, Jenson Button is assigned the number three with
Lewis Hamilton, beaten this year for the first time in his
career by a team mate over the course of a season, carrying the
number four.
